ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Sanctions Liberia's Ex-Warlord, Senator Prince Johnson, for Alleged Corruption

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

The United States Embassy in Liberia announced Friday that the U.S. would put sanctions on ex-warlord Prince Yormie Johnson, a current senator for the Liberian government accused of involvement in a "pay-for-play" funding scheme.

A statement from the U.S. Treasury Department said Johnson's scheme involved "millions of U.S. dollars" meant for the Liberian government but used for "personal enrichment."

The Global Magnitsky Act says the U.S. can put sanctions on anyone it sees as a human rights violator. This includes freezing their assets and banning them from entering the country.

In 1990, during Liberia's 14-year civil war, Johnson's forces captured then-President Samuel Doe, torturing and killing him while filming the incident, according to ProPublica. Soon after, they dumped Doe's body outside a medical clinic.

Johnson is currently a senior senator for Liberia's Nimba County. He is also the former chairman of the Senate Committee on National Security, Defense, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs.

"Corrupt acts take resources from citizens, undermine public trust and threaten the progress of those who fight for democracy," U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen said in the statement.

"Treasury is committed to countering those who seek personal enrichment at the expense of the people who trust them to to serve — especially in the middle of a global pandemic. We are taking these actions today to expose and hold corrupt leaders accountable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363SKC_0dJRwM1600

Now a trusted political ally of former international soccer star President George Weah, Johnson is accused in a U.S. Embassy statement of large-scale corruption.

"As a senator, Johnson has been involved in pay-for-play funding with government ministries and organizations for personal enrichment," the statement said. "As part of the scheme, upon receiving funding from the government of Liberia, the involved government ministries and organizations launder a portion of the funding for return to the involved participants."

Johnson also receives an undeserved salary from the Liberian government as a salaried intelligence source, yet he does not provide any form of intelligence reporting, alleged the U.S. statement. He is being paid in order to maintain domestic stability, according to the statement.

"Johnson has also offered the sale of votes in multiple Liberian elections in exchange for money," it said.

Johnson denounced the sanctions, telling the Associated Press that the U.S. statement of allegations against him "is vague" because it does not present "facts" that he had been involved in corruption.

He said he is waiting for a more detailed explanation and challenged the U.S. government to give details about which specific administrations in Liberia had paid him corrupt fees.

"What we want is the facts," Johnson said. "You can accuse people, but the evidence is what is important. Coming from Uncle Sam's website — obviously the most powerful nation on earth whose footprint we follow democratically — so you don't just destroy people's name by accusing them without facts."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQvnb_0dJRwM1600

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

GOP senators urge State Department to put Nigeria back on religious freedom 'concern' list

Republican lawmakers are demanding answers after the State Department removed Nigeria from a watch list for countries that raised "particular concern" about religious freedom. In a Monday letter to Secretary Antony Blinken, seven GOP senators requested the department place Nigeria back on the list, which includes countries like North Korea and Saudi Arabia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

U.S. imposes sweeping human rights sanctions on China, Myanmar and North Korea

The United States on Friday imposed extensive human rights-related sanctions on dozens of people and entities tied to China, Myanmar, North Korea and Bangladesh. It added Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime Group to an investment blacklist. China's embassy in Washington denounced the U.S. move as "serious interference in China's internal...
FOREIGN POLICY
Los Angeles Daily News

Economic sanctions have become the rule in U.S. diplomacy

Economic sanctions have become the rule rather than the exception in U.S. diplomacy. Earlier this year, the Congressional Research Service listed the following countries as under some form of U.S. economic sanctions because of their support for terrorism, proliferation of nuclear arms, human rights violations, or “threatening regional stability”: Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Belarus, Burundi, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Nicaragua, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Venezuela, Yemen, and Zimbabwe.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

The Biden administration gets serious on fighting corruption

A favorite promise of presidential administrations here and elsewhere has been to fight corruption, within their own ranks and around the world. Somehow, though, corruption always seems to win. President Biden insists this time will be different. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The White House...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Weah
Person
Prince Johnson
Person
Samuel Doe
NBC Chicago

US Issues Sanctions, Visa Bans to Mark Human Rights Day

The U.S. issued financial sanctions and visa bans on former and current government officials and entities in nine countries Friday — including China, Myanmar and Russia — as part of coordinated actions with Canada and the U.K. to coincide with International Human Rights Day. Canada and the U.K....
U.S. POLITICS
shorenewsnetwork.com

U.S. slaps sanctions on foreign officials for alleged corruption, El Salvador bristles

WASHINGTON/SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday targeted foreign government officials and companies it accused of corruption, including senior figures in El Salvador and Guatemala involved in their countries’ COVID-19 responses. Thursday’s action, the latest in a series of sanctions announcements in the week of...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Sanctions#Ex Warlord#Alleged Corruption#The United States Embassy#Liberian#Propublica#The Senate Committee#National Security#Defense#U S Embassy
Shore News Network

U.S. sanctions foreign officials for corruption, COVID-linked graft

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday targeted government officials and companies it accused of corruption, including officials in El Salvador and Guatemala involved in their countries COVID-19 responses. Thursday’s action, the latest in a series of sanctions announcements marking the week of President Joe Biden’s democracy summit https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-summit-democracy-rally-nations-against-rising-authoritarianism-2021-12-09,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
whtc.com

U.S. to announce sanctions next week marking Biden’s democracy summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to provide specifics...
U.S. POLITICS
hot96.com

U.S. senators seek sanctions on Iran over alleged plot to kidnap journalist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democratic and Republican U.S. senators announced legislation on Thursday that would impose sanctions over an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence agents to kidnap Iranian-born U.S. journalist Masih Alinejad. Democrat Ben Cardin and Republican Pat Toomey said their legislation would seek to hold Iran accountable for the plot...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

EU hits Russian mercenary group Wagner with sanctions

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union imposed sanctions on Russian private military contractor Wagner Group on Monday as well as on eight individuals and three other energy companies in Syria, accusing the group of clandestine operations on the Kremlin’s behalf. “The Wagner Group is responsible for serious human rights...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US officially allows remittance payments back to Afghanistan, despite sanctions on Taliban

The US has formally authorised personal remittance payments to Afghanistan, a crucial lifeline as millions in the country face extreme hunger after the Taliban takeover of the government and the international community continues to sanction the new regime.On Friday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control announce it would allow non-commercial remittances, even those that incidentally pass through the hands of entities affiliated with sanctioned groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.Even with the remittances, humanitarian experts are warning that Afghans are facing a dire predicament, after the collapse of the internationally recognised government and pullout of...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Thousands of Salvadorans protest against corruption

Thousands of people protested Sunday in El Salvador's capital against corruption and what they see as a drift towards authoritarianism, days after the United States announced sanctions against a close aide of President Nayib Bukele. Bukele has drawn criticism for  making bitcoin legal tender in the country, suggesting the volatile cryptocurrency will help revitalize its struggling economy, and for legal reforms which critics say are attacks on the independence of the country's judiciary. "As a country, we have had enough of the way public officials abuse state resources, which belong to the people," lawyer Eduardo Alvarenga, 37, told AFP during the demonstration, as he carried a sign calling for an end to corruption.. Current and former judges took part in the protest, calling for respect for the separation of powers after Congress -- which is dominated by the ruling party -- dismissed all judges of the Supreme Court's constitutional chamber and judges over the age of 60.
ADVOCACY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
661K+
Followers
73K+
Post
693M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy