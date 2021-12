The George Jones Museum (128 2nd Avenue) in Nashville has officially closed. Opening back in 2015, the restaurant/museum shared the news on social media. “The George Jones Restaurant, Museum and Rooftop started with the intention to have a place where George Jones fans could come and share in the journey of Possum’s life and music -enjoy great food, drinks and live country performances – all with the amazing backdrop of southern hospitality and warmth. During the last several years, we have met many of you, shared stories and bonded not only over George Jones, but over country music, Nashville and the spirit of all that encompasses. We are so grateful to all of you for that!”

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO