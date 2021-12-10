ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Coming to Disney+ in January

By Adam Chitwood
 4 days ago
Marvel’s “Eternals” will be streaming on Disney+ starting Jan. 12, 2022, the streaming service announced Friday. The film opened exclusively in theaters Nov. 5 and has grossed $385 million worldwide so far, despite somewhat mixed reviews. Disney somewhat controversially released “Black Widow” in theaters and on...

