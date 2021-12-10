ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marengo, IL

15-year-old charged for threatening Marengo High School

By WTVO Web Team
 4 days ago

MARENGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Marengo Community High School has been charged with one count of felony disorderly conduct for making a threat against his school through a social media message.

According to Marengo Police , the message was sent out on Thursday evening and police were able to quickly identify and find the source of the social media message.

The juvenile’s Disorderly Conduct charge is a class 4 felony and the school says they will be taking appropriate disciplinary action.

Police said they don’t think there is a threat to the school or public at this time and are still providing extra safety measures around the school.

TheRealist
4d ago

I think it was at night because I saw a big police presence there a couple days ago. The Marengo Police department is led by the best and I know that they do a good job protecting the school and kids.

