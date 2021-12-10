ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Snow Drought Ends: It Was 7 Weeks Late, But Denver Finally Recorded A Measurable Snow

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – The first measurable snow of the season fell in Denver during the rush hour on Friday morning, just missing an all-time record for longest streak without snow by two days....

denver.cbslocal.com

claremont-courier.com

Storm blows through with rain, wind and snow-video

A small rockslide covers Mt. Baldy Road north of Claremont as a winter storm swept through the region on Tuesday. Precipitation began early in the morning and continued through much of the day with occasional bursts of heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service recorded just over two inches of rain in Ontario, 2.5 inches at San Dimas Dam and an amazing 6.78 inches at Crystal Lake. Snow finally started to fall in the afternoon at 4,000 feet, with over two feet of accumulation at higher elevations in the San Gabriel Mountains. The temperature remained cold by Southern California standards and as this weather system moves far to the east, Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. COURIER photo/Matt Weinberger.
CLAREMONT, CA
