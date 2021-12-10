Snow Drought Ends: It Was 7 Weeks Late, But Denver Finally Recorded A Measurable Snow

BOSTON (CBS) — 60 degrees one day, snow the next? That sounds about right! December thus far has been a dud for snow lovers. Ski areas are struggling to open or stay open, and backyard rinks look more like swimming pools. By the end of this week, temperatures will be averaging more than five degrees above the average per day, likely making the month a top ten warmest on record to date. (WBZ-TV graphic) Dreams of a White Christmas are fading, but don’t give up hope! Colder weather is on the way, and we will likely have several chances at snow before Santa makes his trek...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO