Seventeen-year-old Thomas Nepveu is proud to announce today that he will continue to run in the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship over the coming season after a productive and promising rookie season in that series in 2021, during which he was one of only two rookies who won a race, then finished 9th in the season championship points and second in the Rookie-of-the-Year contest. Thomas Nepveu Motorsport has decided to move to the DEForce Racing team for the coming season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO