A Washington High School educator is learning how to be a “global changemaker” in her community as part of the World Food Prize Foundation’s “Global Guides” program. Global Guides was created in partnership with the Global Teach Ag Network whose mission is to help expand the capacity of teachers and education programs for global impact in food, fiber, and natural resources. English teacher and instructional coach Kerrie Willis has long been interested in the foundation and has helped students apply for the World Food Prize Borlaug Dialogue and Global Youth Institute hosted in Des Moines. Willis was eager to apply for the nine-month professional development program that included attendance at the institute this October, with continued learning and online mentoring support sessions.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO