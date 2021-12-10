Man Burns Down New York City Christmas Tree in Protest

We always hope our important mail, especially our credit cards and personal information are safe in the hands of postal workers, but in this case, our trust has been violated. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., announced the indictment of ten people, including New York postal workers for stealing $750,000 in an identity theft ring. The ring operated between January 2017 and August 2019. Kennisha Murrell, Curquan Highsmith, Bruce Bienvenu, and Kenneth Freeman, all postal mail carriers, were allegedly paid to intercept and steal credit cards from their routes in New York City and Virginia. The alleged ringleader Michael Richards recruited each of the postal workers and paid them based on how well the credit cards they stole performed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO