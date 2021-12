December 6, 2021 – A construction project set to begin Monday, Dec. 6, near the Santa Fe College Gymnasium will limit access to parking lot 11A by the SF Gymnasium. Any SF students, faculty or staff who park in that lot will need to access it through the carpool lot (11B). Both the road and the sidewalks by the gym will be closed for the entirety of the project which is expected to last several days up to the entire week.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO