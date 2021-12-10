ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Insurer LV= members reject $700 million Bain takeover, Royal London makes approach

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNo7w_0dJRshV500

LONDON (Reuters) - British mutual life insurer LV= on Friday abandoned a proposed 530 million pound ($701 million) takeover by private equity giant Bain Capital after it lost a member vote, and rival Royal London put forward an alternative proposal for the insurer.

The Bain deal had faced resistance from many of the 1.2 million members who currently own LV=, who said they were not being sufficiently compensated for the loss of the insurer’s mutual status.

The deal would have given LV= members 100 pounds each if it had gone ahead.

But a lawmakers’ report in April had said it was very difficult for LV= members to assess if demutualisation was in their best interests or not.

LV=, which was founded in 1843 to help people with funeral costs and was formerly known as Liverpool Victoria, needed support for the deal from 75% of members who voted, but only 69% backed it.

“We will continue to do everything possible to find a solution that can deliver a continuation of the LV= brand and security for our 1,300 employees,” Chairman Alan Cook said in a statement, adding that he intended to step down once a way forward had been found.

Royal London, a former bidder for the life insurer, said in a separate statement that it had offered to enter exclusive talks with LV= for a merger which would enable LV= members to remain part of a mutual insurer.

LV= said it would consider the proposal.

A spokesperson for Bain Capital said the firm respected the outcome of the vote and had “always wanted LV= to flourish”.

Comments / 0

Related
forexlive.com

Dollar bid as the London fixing approaches

The USD is running higher as the London fixing approaches. Yields are moving higher. The Nasdaq index is now down -250 points. Crude oil is moving lower as well. EURUSD: The EURUSD has moved back below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages that 1.1301 and .12954 and has one down to a US session low of 1.1275. The low for the day reach 1.12658. The low from yesterday reached 1.12595 and of those are the next targets on the downside.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Triple-leveraged exchange-traded products tied to ARK funds make their debut in London

Exchange-traded products that return three times, in either direction, the underlying performance of ARK Invest's ETFs made their debut on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the products shortly to be made available on the Euronext Amsterdam and Paris exchanges. Leverage Shares is offering the products based on the ARK Innovation ETF , the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and the ARK Genomic Revolution . Leverage Shares says the products will only the underlying ETFs, so no swaps or derivatives will be used to gain exposure. The triple-leveraged ETPs carry management fees of 0.75%, and the single-leveraged ETFs charge 0.35% per annum, and are available in dollars, pounds and euros.
MARKETS
Reuters

How BoE's Bailey upset traders and set UK bond markets adrift

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - As the Bank of England's policy decision was announced on Nov. 4, gasps were heard on some London trading floors. Confident that Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Economist Huw Pill had signalled interest rates would rise to fight inflation, many banks, hedge funds and other traders had bet on such an outcome, traders and investors said.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal London#Bain Capital#Uk#Lv#British
Reuters

Generali to return up to 6.1 bln euros to investors under new plan

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Generali (GASI.MI) on Wednesday pledged to return up to 6.1 billion euros ($7 billion) in dividends and buybacks to shareholders as Chief Executive Philippe Donnet presented a new strategy to 2024. Donnet, whose permanence at the helm has been called into question...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's Paytm slides as anchor investors lock-in period expires

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm Paytm’s shares tumbled over 13% as a lock-in period for the company’s institutional investors ended on Wednesday, piling more pressure after a dismal debut last month. Paytm shares crashed more than 27% in India’s largest public offering last month. Since...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kroll debt rating agency agrees to be acquired by Parthenon Capital

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Inc. (KBRA) said Monday it agreed to sell a majority stake in the 400-employee company to private equity firm Parthenon Capital LLC for $900 million. KBRA operates five offices in the U.S. and Europe and has issued more than 51,000 ratings with nearly $3 trillion in rated issuance since it launched in 2010. KBRA CEO, president and co-founder Jim Nadler led the deal, along with Parthenon Capital's co-CEO Brian Golson and partner Zach Sadek led the deal.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Capita reveals boost in revenues from public contracts

Outsourcing giant Capital has seen its public sector division boosted by 11% following contract wins and extensions with the Royal Navy HMRC the Standards and Testing Agency and the Ministry of Justice The company said the division grew 11% to £1.3 billion, although there was a fall in its private sector work following the loss of a major contract earlier this year and a slower recovery due to the pandemic.In the 11 months to November 30 total revenues rose 0.6% to £2.9 billion, with the money used to pay down debts by a total of £210 million this...
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Next steps: LV= receives 'substantively different' Royal London offer

Royal London has offered to reopen negotiations with LV= on a mutual merger after members of the latter voted down a takeover from private equity firm last Friday (10 December). LV= said in a statement given to Professional Adviser that it had received an unsolicited preliminary merger proposal from Royal...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bank of England orders lenders to put money into rainy day fund

UK banks will be asked to set aside cash to absorb any future shocks, as the Bank of England said that economic risks have returned to their pre-pandemic levels.Banks will have to set 1% of their capital aside as part of the so-called countercyclical capital buffer, following the Bank’s decision on Monday.The Bank slashed the buffer to zero in the early days of the pandemic, freeing up the money that the banks had previously set aside to cover shocks.The 1% buffer is still behind where it had been set before the pandemic, but the Bank could decide to hike the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Guardian

LV= members block US private equity takeover

Members of the mutual insurer LV= have blocked a takeover by the US private equity firm Bain Capital, scuppering a year-long campaign by the company’s board to secure backing for its preferred bidder. Only 69% of the 174,240 members who cast ballots on Friday approved of the £530m takeover...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Shell shareholders poised to overwhelmingly back moving headquarters to UK

Shell shareholders look set to overwhelmingly approve a plan to move its headquarters from the Netherlands to the UK as only a handful of early votes were cast against the proposal.Shell said that 99.8% of the nearly 58% of shareholders who had voted ahead of a meeting on the topic had decided they wanted to back the move.It is not quite enough yet to guarantee that the plan will get the required backing of 75% of shareholders, but makes it appear all but certain that the move will get the thumbs up.The plan will reform the company’s current complicated structure...
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

LV= members fail to back £530m Bain takeover

Only 69.4% of LV members voted in favour of the deal, with 75% needed to pass the resolution, meaning the business retains its mutual status. Members of insurance giant LV= have failed to vote through a deal to sell the business to US private equity giant Bain Capital. Around 1.1...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mutual insurer LV= shareholders reject $700 mln Bain takeover

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mutual life insurer LV= on Friday said the British company’s proposed 530 million pound ($701 million) takeover by private equity giant Bain Capital would not take place after shareholder votes at a special meeting fell short of the requisite majority. The insurer said it was...
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Bain Capital takeover loses crucial LV= member vote

The membership vote to sell mutual insurer LV= to Bain Capital has failed after too few members voted in favour of the deal at the Special General Meeting. While 69% of the 174,240 members present at the SGM voted in favour of the deal with the private equity firm, it fell below the 75% threshold required for the deal to pass.
BUSINESS
BBC

LV= members reject sale to private equity firm Bain Capital

Members of LV= have rejected selling the insurance mutual to US private equity firm Bain Capital for £530m. The sale of LV= to Bain Capital had been controversial, drawing criticism from politicians from several parties. LV= chief executive Mark Hartigan had said that for the business to survive it...
BUSINESS
naturalgasworld.com

Shell to drop “Royal Dutch,” move to London

Shareholders seem in favour of a November proposal to change tax residence. Shareholders at Shell backed a move to place its headquarters in London, simplify its dual share structure and remove “Royal Dutch” from its legal name, the company reported December 10. Excluding the 57.8% of votes that were withheld, 99.77% voted in favour of the changes.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Telecom Italia picks advisers for KKR takeover approach

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Monday it has picked Goldman Sachs and LionTree to advise Italy’s biggest telcoms group on the takeover approach by U.S. fund giant KKR. KKR made its non-binding offer for TIM, just before a boardroom row forced group CEO Luigi Gubitosi to step down...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

247K+
Followers
253K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy