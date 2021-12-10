Britain records 58,194 new COVID cases, 120 deaths
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain recorded 58,194 new cases of COVID-19 and a further 120 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, official daily statistics showed on Friday.
