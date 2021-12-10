ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

By DTN Analysts
dtnpf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- March corn is down 2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 4 3/4 cents, March KC wheat is up 8 1/4 cents, March Chicago wheat is up 8 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is down 3/4 cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 108.19 points...

www.dtnpf.com

Comments / 0

dtnpf.com

World Nitrogen Demand to Increase in 2022 Despite Considerably Higher Prices

OMAHA (DTN) -- Despite significantly higher fertilizer prices across the globe throughout 2021, global nitrogen fertilizer demand appears to be set to increase in 2022. According to fertilizer analysts, demand destruction does not appear to be on the horizon. Nitrogen supplies continue to be tight with various supply issues, but...
INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Cattle Markets Take on a Defensive Role Over Holidays

While we all enjoy spending time with our families during the holidays, unfortunately this time of year usually has a bearish affect on both the live cattle and feeder cattle markets. For the live cattle complex, the holidays bear less interest for the market, both technically and fundamentally. From a...
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Dairy farmers could see $20 milk in 2022

Dairy farmers who endured paper-thin margins in recent years have reason for optimism in the year ahead. USDA’s current price projections for 2022 surpass the $20-mark (at $20.25 per hundredweight) for all milk, with Class IV and Class III average price estimates close behind at $18.70 and $17.75, respectively.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Reverse Lower on Market Caution Amid Headwinds

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed lower early Thursday after the complex advanced during the early part of the week on easing fears over the Omicron COVID-9 variant, but concerns over demand growth remain nonetheless, while talks over reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action resumed in Vienna, Austria, Thursday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

USDA Bumps Ending Wheat Stocks; Corn, Soybeans Unchanged

OMAHA (DTN) -- Lower exports caused USDA to bump up ending wheat stocks higher than expected, increasing ending stocks to 598 million bushels (mb) while USDA made no monthly changes to domestic corn or soybean supply or demand in the December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE). USDA cut...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

The Largest Global Wheat Exporters Are Losing Share

DTN analysis often refers to the forecast wheat stocks for the eight largest global wheat exporting countries, which include Argentina, Australia, Canada, European Union, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine and the United States. Following Thursday's USDA report, the stocks of these eight exporters are to fall to the lowest level in 14 years by the end of the 2021-22 crop year.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Decline Amid Stronger USD, Demand Concerns

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled lower Thursday as risk sentiment turned sour around the omicron variant of the coronavirus and larger-than-expected build on refined fuel stockpiles. Deeming the post-Thanksgiving holiday selloff overdone after early...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures, Equities Advance Ahead of US Inflation Data

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange advanced in early morning trade Friday, with the front-month West Texas Intermediate contact holding above $71 per barrel (bbl) as investors await the release of key inflation data in the United States that could shed light on the direction of Federal Reserve monetary policy in the coming months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Understanding the Cash Cattle Market's Nature of Timing

It's hard to say that anything has been more invigorating than the recent rally that's taken place in the cash cattle market. In the last month, fat cattle prices blew through the long-time resistance of $130 and then quickly advanced to $140, which hadn't been achieved since 2014. However, as...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

EIA: US Ethanol Stocks Continue Higher as Output Jumps

OAKHURST, N.J. (DTN) -- Domestic ethanol inventories posted a third consecutive weekly build through Dec. 3 as production rose 5.3% to a five-week high and demand fell for a third straight week, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. Overall ethanol production increased 55,000 barrels per day...
INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Slip Again Tuesday

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Front-month New York Mercantile Exchange oil futures and the nearest delivered Brent contract on the Intercontinental Exchange registered modest losses for a second trading session Tuesday ahead of weekly industry inventory data and Wednesday's monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve following the International Energy Agency's outlook Tuesday morning that global oil production would outpace demand through the middle of 2022, with that trend beginning in December.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Canola Shows Resilience as Soybean Oil Pushes Lower

Soybean oil for March delivery continues to diverge from soymeal futures. On Dec. 14, March soybean oil futures closed 1.06 cents/pound (lb.) USD or 2% lower, reaching a fresh five-month low while breaching the 33% retracement of the move from the contract low on April 27, 2020, to the contract high reached on June 10, 2021. A continued move lower could result in a potential test of the 38.2% retracement at 50.70 cents, which is slightly higher than the June 2021 low of 50.29 cents, creating a range of potential support. The stochastic momentum indicators on the daily chart are in oversold territory, while over the life of the contract, these indicators do not tend to remain in oversold territory long.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
dtnpf.com

Changing of the Guard in the Soy Complex

March soybean meal closed up $10.10 last week, ending at $365.90, the highest close in four months with signs of strong demand from end users. The December soybean meal contract expires Tuesday and has only had seven deliveries reported so far. The December contract was priced $12.00 above the March contract on Friday, a strong sign of demand from end users willing to pay up to secure physical supplies in December. Technically, March soybean meal broke above its 100-day average on Nov. 12, stumbled near the end of the month and then returned back above the average on Dec. 3. Fundamentally, it is difficult to know how much the lysine shortage will boost meal demand, but judging by end-user interest, the uptrend in meal is likely to continue.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Bean Oil Strongest Member of Soybean Complex

We have seen a correction in the long oil/short meal share of the combined soybean crush margins as cash soybean oil basis in central Illinois just a few weeks ago hit its highest percent of the soybean crush value ever at close to 53% vs the long-term average of 33%.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Durum Exports Ahead of the Forecast Pace

The pace of Canada's durum exports shows that something has to give, based on the most recent government estimates. Week 18 exports, covering activity for the week ending Dec. 5, were reported at 51,400 metric tons (mt), the largest volume shipped in three weeks and only slightly below the 58,000 mt needed this week to stay on the steady pace to reach the November AAFC export forecast of 3.1 million metric tons.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Oil Futures Advance Amid Easing Concerns About Omicron Variant

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Friday's session higher, with all petroleum contracts posting week-on-week gains spurred by easing concerns over the omicron variant of coronavirus that appears to be less lethal compared to the original strain of COVID-19. Softness in the U.S. Dollar Index following a higher-than-expected inflation print for November domestically offered further support for the oil complex.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Farm Group Calls for DOJ Investigation Into Rising Fertilizer Prices

LINCOLN, Neb. (DTN) -- A national farm group has asked for an investigation into the reasons behind historic rises in fertilizer prices in the past year. The group sent a letter Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Justice. Fertilizer prices have been on a steady rise during the past year.
AGRICULTURE

