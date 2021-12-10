Police seize 3 guns during child pornography arrest

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police seized three guns while searching a suspect’s residence for child pornography Thursday morning.

Officers with the Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, alongside members of the Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of Theresa Terrace around 7 a.m.

According to an incident report, the suspect was the subject of an investigation into allegations he was in possession of child porn.

Courtesy of the Madison Police Department

The suspect, who News 3 Now is not naming because he has not been charged in court, was ultimately booked into the Dane County jail on tentative possession of child pornography charges.