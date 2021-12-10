ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch This Anti-Vaxxer Try—and Fail—to Upstage Mariah Carey

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A San Diego anti-vaxxer decked in a Santa hat and red long-sleeve seemed to mistake the county’s board of supervisors meeting Tuesday for an audition episode of The Voice, launching into a version of...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 4

Related
arcamax.com

Mariah Carey says daughter is too pampered to play her in biopic

Mariah Carey says her daughter is too pampered to play her in a biopic. Monroe Cannon, 10, wants to play her mother in an upcoming project but Mariah thinks the youngster would not be able to relate to her tough childhood. According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Mariah -...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman sings anti-vax version of Mariah Carey song and it’s every bit as cringe as you’d expect

It’s no secret that some people are against the Covid-19 vaccine and aren’t afraid to express it.But one woman at a San Diego, California county meeting took it a step further by performing an anti-vax rendition of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You”- and it’s as cringey as you would expect.At the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, the woman, who identified herself as Bridgette, wore a Santa hat and a red shirt as she strode up to the podium to sing.She then performed a heavily altered version of Carey’s song, which included lyrics condemning...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Shape Magazine

Mariah Carey's Dealbreaker In Relationships Is So On Brand

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Christopher Luu. It's time. Thanksgiving is in the rear-view and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is back on the airwaves — war on Christmas be damned. In a new interview, the reigning Queen of Christmas revealed that the festive season isn't just a major part of her all-encompassing business plan (she has a new special on Apple TV+ this year, of course), the holiday also plays into her dating life. During a chat with E! News' Daily Pop, Carey said that once upon a time, she dated someone who didn't get into the holiday spirit. Naturally, things didn't work out.
CELEBRITIES
95.5 FM WIFC

Fans can finally watch Mariah Carey’s 1996 Tokyo concert

For the first time, you can own your very own copy of Mariah Carey: Live at the Tokyo Dome, which chronicles her first show in Japan. Sony Music Entertainment has released the iconic 1996 concert for digital purchase and rental for the first time. The concert video not only takes...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
Black America Web

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Since launching last year and giving us the ultimate pandemic distraction next to DJ D-Nice’s virtual sets for Club Quarantine, VERZUZ has since become the perfect mashup of live friendly competition between some of our favorite music icons. Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole,...
CELEBRITIES
Mac Observer

Mariah Carey Returns to Apple TV+ in Time For Christmas

The Queen of Christmas is back! Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, a follow-up to last year’s fabulous Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, debuted on Apple TV+ on Friday. New Mariah Carey Christmas Special on Apple TV+. This year’s offering is no less glamorous but much shorter. The 2020 special had...
CELEBRITIES
Fast Casual

Mariah Carey debuts virtual cookie brand

Just in time for the holidays, Mariah Carey is rolling out a virtual bakery in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts. Mariah's Cookies features three holiday flavors — Gingerbread, Cinnamon Sugar and Chocolate Raspberry Truffle — packaged in a festive box. "We forgot to leave cookies out for Santa last year...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Mariah Carey Releases New Commercial For Mariah Menu At McDonald’s

Mariah Carey made a list and checked it twice as she prepares for the arrival of the Mariah Menu at McDonald’s this holiday season. Starting on Monday (Dec. 13), the specially-curated menu featuring a range of the singer’s favorite items will be available via the McDonald’s app with the $1 minimum daily purchase. In the new commercial for the Mariah menu, decorative lights flicker to the tune of Carey’s holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which is now certified Diamond and has tallied over 1 billion streams on Spotify. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vax#Anti#Christmas
People

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Day Until Christmas Eve, Thanks to Mariah Carey

McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs. This is just the first free item offered on McDonald's Mariah Menu, which launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.
RESTAURANTS
themusicuniverse.com

Mariah Carey announces virtual mixology livestream

Mariah Carey is teaming with digital events platform NoCap for an exclusive holiday cocktail experience showcasing her new spirits brand, Black Irish. Carey will be concocting some of her favorite recipes followed by a fan Q&A on December 21st. In addition to the livestream, fans will be provided the ingredients list in advance so they can stir, shake, and sip along with Carey.
DRINKS
themusicuniverse.com

Mariah Carey unveils McDonald’s limited edition merch

Mariah Carey and McDonald’s have unveiled a line of limited edition exclusive merchandise to coincide with The Mariah Menu debuting next week. The pop star will also appear in a festive TV commercial that will have you dancing and singing all the way to your local McDonald’s. To bring even...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Boston Globe

All Ayanna Pressley wants for Christmas is her Mariah Carey album returned

Representative Ayanna Pressley made an A-list connection Friday after she revealed that one of her beloved records — a Christmas LP by five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey— had mysteriously gone missing. “This is a PSA or a warning depending on how you choose to take it,” the 47-year-old progressive lawmaker...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'The Voice' Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson's Big Hallmark News

The Voice and Hallmark fans, prepare for your worlds to collide thanks to Kelly Clarkson. Hallmark’s annual TV movie lineup “Countdown to Christmas” kicked off right before Halloween, and now, only a few weeks before Christmas, there are still many festive titles to watch. Among the upcoming Hallmark movies is a two-part original movie called Sister Swap, which will begin on December 5 with Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday followed by Sister Swap: A Christmas in the City on December 12. In the second Sister Swap movie, viewers will be treated to Kelly’s incredible voice as part of the soundtrack.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Who’s Favorite to Win It All?

As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy