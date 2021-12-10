ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘I was ecstatic.’ Single mother from Charlotte gets help this Christmas from CMPD Toy Drive

By Brien Blakely
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rROlT_0dJRqwQK00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Unfortunately, many families during holiday time struggle to provide a nice Christmas for their children. It can be a helpless, almost hopeless feeling. One single mother from Charlotte decided to turn CMPD for help through their Explorer’s Toy Drive.

How do you not love Hollie Reid with her big infectious laugh? She gets emotional when talking about her two kids, Joe and Miracle.

“My little teenagers, they drive me crazy, but when they’re teens they don’t need momma like that anymore, so I miss the nine-year-old. Now, they’re like what have you got for me?” Hollie said.

Hollie loves to celebrate. She turned her home into a wonderful Halloween party where she dressed up as Elvira. But, there’s nothing better than waking up on Christmas morning to see that most special moment.

CMPD Toy Drive helps Charlotte mother with chronic kidney disease give her children a merry Christmas

“They’re smiling faces. They’re older so they’re smiling faces…and now I’m sentimental,” she said.

As a single parent, Hollie has struggled over the past couple of years during the pandemic, not knowing if her job was safe. Life’s been hard.

“Yes, it was very stressful and not knowing what your next move was and are you going to able to provide, was your job going to shut down?” she said.

Not sure she’d be able to provide for her kids on Christmas, she turned to CMPD for help.

“A breath of fresh air,” Hollie explained.

“It’s life changing.” CPI Security discusses what it means to be a part of CMPD’s annual Toy Drive

The moment when you get a knock on your door from CMPD officers delivering gifts can be overwhelming.  One by one they march in the home with presents that are put under the tree and there’s a big cooler of food they put on the table.

“It was exciting, I was ecstatic. I mean humbled like I couldn’t believe it that I was offered for my child to be helped,” Hollie said.

Hollie has a message for those who might be feeling hopeless during the holidays like she was.

“Keep your head up, there’s help out here. You could be the next one. They could be knocking on your door,” Hollie said.

For information on how you can donate a new, unwrapped toy this year, CLICK HERE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tN8Pv_0dJRqwQK00
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#Merry Christmas#Single Mother#Cmpd Toy Drive#Explorer
WNCT

New Bern, Kinston bringing the Polar Express to ENC starting this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – New Bern and Kinston are making their very own Polar Express.   To increase the number of riders during the holiday season, New Bern and Kinston have converted their everyday trolley into a Christmas Wonderland.  Carolee Taylor, Marketing Director at McCarthy Court of New Bern said the city’s version began three years ago. “The Polar Express […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Christmas showcase at the YMCA Arts Academy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An after-school program in Jacksonville is having its Christmas showcase on Wednesday and Thursday. The YMCA After-School Arts Academy in partnership with Clyde Erwin Elementary School is hosting that showcase. This after-school program offers academic support and homework help for students at the school while also giving them the opportunity to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Art by South Lenoir senior to grace CSS Neuse T-shirt

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Using her talent as an artist, Natalie Dail has written herself into the long history of the Civil War gunboat CSS Neuse. The South Lenoir High School senior won a contest sponsored by the CSS Neuse Civil War Interpretative Center to create a design for the Kinston museum’s new T-shirt. Museum […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy