Harper connects at buzzer, Rutgers shocks No. 1 Purdue 70-68

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ron Harper Jr.’s dad hit plenty of big shots in a career that included five NBA titles, so perhaps it was no surprise that Harper told his Rutgers teammates he’d send them home winners against No. 1 Purdue.

He backed up his words with the most stunning shot of the young college hoops season.

Harper hit a buzzer-beater from just inside half court, and Rutgers shocked Purdue in its first-ever game as the nation’s No. 1 team, winning 70-68 on Thursday night.

“Wow-wow-wow!” Magic Johnson tweeted.

Harper finished with a career-high 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting and 10 rebounds in a do-it-all performance for the Scarlet Knights (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten), who beat the top-ranked team for the first time in program history.

“When you go on the road, you gotta be 10 points better than somebody, because if you allow it to be close, crazy things can happen,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “Obviously, that was a once-in-a-lifetime shot, but we allowed it to be close.”

Purdue had gone ahead 68-67 on a layup by Trevion Williams with 4 seconds left. With no timeouts, Mawot Mag inbounded the ball to Harper, who dribbled across the half-court line and let it fly from the big “R” logo. The ball rattled through as time expired and Rutgers fans stormed the court.

“I huddled these guys up, and I’m like, God forbid they score, give me the ball, and I’m going to send them home,” said Harper, a 6-foot-6 senior who came in averaging 14.8 points per game. “Mawot found me quickly and I was able to cut up the court in like three seconds and I threw one up.”

Williams had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Purdue (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten), which was a unanimous No. 1 in this week’s AP Top 25, the program’s first time atop the poll. Its stay will be brief.

The lead changed hands three times in the final 13.1 seconds.

“We just kept hanging around, fighting,” Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. “It didn’t look like it was going our way a few times and they just stayed the course and made big plays and made big stops.”

Purdue had a 10-point lead with 8 minutes left before Rutgers began chipping away.

Purdue hosts North Carolina State on Sunday.