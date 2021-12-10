Man convicted of sexual abuse found dead in Bessemer prison cell

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT /AP) — A man convicted of first degree sexual abuse in 2002 was found dead in his private cell by Bessemer maximum security prison staff Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 47-year-old Leon Demel Latham was found by a correctional staff just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday unresponsive inside his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility .

Latham was transported to the prison infirmary where he was pronounced dead.

A spokeswoman for the ADOC wrote in an email that the death was an “apparent suicide” but it remains under investigation.

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the cause of death.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.