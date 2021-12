Bayonne City Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski has officially launched her mayoral campaign. She will challenge incumbent Mayor James Davis on May 10, 2022. At a crowded gathering at her campaign headquarters on 895 Broadway on Dec. 8, Ashe-Nadrowski made her official announcement. Over a hundred supporters, some listening from outside the venue, came out to hear the mayoral hopeful make her official announcement, with chants of “Sharon! Sharon!” and other cheers erupting at times during her speech.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO