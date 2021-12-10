ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William Refused To Talk To Prince Harry Following Prince Charles’ Racism Allegations

 4 days ago

In its Dec. 20 issue, Life & Style claimed that Prince William refused to answer Prince Harry’s call.

Prince Harry, Prince WilliamReuters

A source also claimed that the brothers’ relationship has become strained as ever.

During a recent interview, royal author Christopher Andersen defended Prince Charles amid allegations that he’s a racist. But even if he’s not to blame, the author still believes that racism happens within the royal fold.

Linda Clifford
4d ago

yeah sure,and racist walks black woman down aisle to marry his white son.hmmmmmm

Rachel Merritt
3d ago

Racism, is not just in America its everywhere especially where people don't know God. God is love, he knows no color. You mean to tell me kings don't have black servants. Or, are they only treated like slaves and not as a brother. All people can go to church, but not all people are the church that's a big difference. We are God's servants, only those who believe. I question people faith, we are more about traditions, and rituals, than love and faith.Heaven is a real place, so is Hell, both of them knows no color, but they accept true believers, and false believers. Love lives, and Hate kills. Whatever a man thinks, so is he. Examine yourself on this side, make the right choice, you have no choice on the other side. Brothers, not speaking to brothers, what do the church say about that?

