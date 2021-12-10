Dick’s Sporting Goods Open announces 2022 concert

BINGHAMTON, NY – It may only be December, but the team at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is already ready for summer.

The 2022 concert announcement has already been made.

Next year, the Zac Brown Band will be taking the stage again on August 19, following a large request after their 2014 DSGO concert sold out according to Executive Director John Karedes.

This is the band’s only concert in Central and Western NY

Tickets are on sale just in time to make a great holiday gift! Get them starting next Friday on Ticketmaster.

