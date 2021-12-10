ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Maple farmers think there will be plenty of syrup on shelves despite news of a possible shortage

By Bo Evans
WTVR-TV
 4 days ago

HIGHGATE, Vt. — For Jason Gagne, maple syrup is more than a topping. It's a lifestyle. "It's not just for pancakes anymore," he said. Gange runs his family farm, Gange Maple, and he's right. The use of maple has expanded. "People use it in baking, cooking, they love...

knsiradio.com

Christmas Tree Farmer Says Trees are Plentiful Despite Drought

(KNSI) – A Clear Lake Christmas tree farmer says that trees are plentiful despite this year’s drought. Owner of B&J Evergreens, Trent “The Tree Guy” Johnson, says the drought had a minimal impact on this year’s crop. “We didn’t get as much growth. When you’re...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
WTVM

Canada taps into maple syrup reserve

LAURIERVILLE, Quebec (CBC) - Welcome to Laurierville, a small, unassuming town about a two-hour drive from Montreal. It’s got its church, its bank, its library and its maple syrup emergency reserve. That’s right, the world’s only emergency supply of that oh-so-sweet sticky stuff. “As you can see,...
ECONOMY
FOX Reno

Farmers brace for supply shortages in 2022

WASHINGTON (TND) — Looking ahead to the new year, many farmers worry global supply chain disruptions could bring shortages of critical supplies. Dairy farmer Mark Petersen in Appleton, Wisconsin said he’s having trouble finding pharmaceuticals for his cows. He told WLUK it could affect the quality of their milk. Petersen...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Syrup#Food Shortages#Highgate#Covid#The Reserve#American#The University Of Denver
Indy100

Canada dips into ‘emergency’ maple syrup supplies amid shortage

Canadians are known for many things, but possibly one of the country’s most well-known culinary exports is maple syrup. This year, however, shortages of the delicious syrup have meant the country has had to go into its emergency reserves. The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP) organisation represents maple syrup producers...
ECONOMY
Valley News

Temecula Berry Company makes plenty of picking possible

Thanks to farm innovations implemented by Raymond Graesser, the community has been invited to enjoy a bumper crop of blueberries at the Temecula Berry Company since 2008. By growing quality fruit, his favorite part of owning the farm has been providing wonderful family experiences for guests who visit, Graesser said. Graesser, 81, works on the farm seven days a week. He said he wants to improve his farming methods with future generations in mind. Creating and maintaining a healthy environment for the farm to keep it sustainable for many years to come is something that he continues to explore. This year, the farm switched over to an organic fertilizer and irrigation system. “The main reason was for the health of the plants and soil,” Raymond’s son, Mike Graesser, said. “It is.
TEMECULA, CA
wfxb.com

Real Maple Syrup Might Cost You a Little More

It might cost more to put real maple syrup on your pancakes this winter! Its so bad that our neighbors to the north in Canada tapped into its strategic reserve of maple syrup. A group called the “Quebec Maple Syrup Producers” is releasing 50 million pounds of to help deal with supply issues, and keep prices in check. They say demand is up more than 20% from last year.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Canada's Trick To Avoiding Maple Syrup Shortages

This has been a really good year for maple syrup sales. According to CNN, though the actual production of maple syrup in Quebec was just average in 2021, sales went up an impressive 21% worldwide. It seems people baking at home more during the pandemic not only put a strain on the supply of ingredients like yeast and flour but also on maple syrup. So, what's a country to do when production of one of its most famous exports falls short?
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

Global maple syrup shortage set to impact US

In an effort to avoid dry pancakes and waffles all around the world, the so-called OPEC of maple syrup is tapping into its reserve for the first time in years. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Nov. 30, 2021.
ECONOMY
WKRC

Urgent meat recall expanded: 2 million pounds now recalled

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - A meat recall involving possible listeria contamination has now become massive. Earlier this month, Alexander & Hornung, a Michigan business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, recalled 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products due to possible listeria contamination. Now, that recall has been expanded...
BALTIMORE, OH
The Guardian

Calls for independent salmon testing after lab tests allegedly show higher fat content than industry figures

The Tasmanian salmon industry is facing calls for independent nutritional testing after an analysis by activist groups found far more fat in farmed fish than wild-caught salmon and industry-reported figures. Environment groups concerned about the impact of salmon farming bought two salmon fillets from a Coles supermarket, an IGA supermarket...
AGRICULTURE
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
EDUCATION

