Wins Advisory issued in Baltimore area for Saturday
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Baltimore area.
The advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. on Saturday through 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Forecasters say west winds of 15 – 25 MPH with gusts of up to 55 MPH are expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The highest gusts are most likely to occur between 6 p.m. and midnight on Saturday,
Motorists should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents should secure outdoor objects.
