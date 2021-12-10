ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wins Advisory issued in Baltimore area for Saturday

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Baltimore area.

The advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. on Saturday through 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Forecasters say west winds of 15 – 25 MPH with gusts of up to 55 MPH are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

The highest gusts are most likely to occur between 6 p.m. and midnight on Saturday,

Motorists should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Residents should secure outdoor objects.

Community Policy