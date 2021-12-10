ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Woman hit, killed by car in east central Fresno identified

 4 days ago

Authorities have identified the woman who was hit and killed by a car in east central Fresno as 30-year-old Rebecca Rossel.

Police say Rossel was crossing the street near Maple and McKinley on Tuesday evening when a car going west on hit her.

Investigators say she was not in the crosswalk.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

