Legendary DJ and producer Mark Knight delivers the latest edition of his Bullets EP series on Toolroom with two tracks that will get you groovin’. Mark Knight has released a plethora of funky, spunky beats for almost two decades now. During this time he’s a name for himself in the dance music scene as beyond his solo tracks he’s also collaborated with a vast array of artists, played sets at some of the world’s top venues, and founded the ever-expansive imprint Toolroom as well. Now, after releasing his debut studio album Untold Business in June and dropping a number of singles this year as well, Mark Knight has gifted fans with the latest volume in his Bullets EP series.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO