Figuring out what to name baby can be an incredibly challenging task for some parents-to-be. After all, there’s a lot to consider—family history, uniqueness and so much more. Perhaps you’ve had your baby names picked out for years. Or, perhaps you’re waiting to meet baby before deciding on a name. If you’re still looking for baby name inspiration, you might look to the names that turned out to be the most popular from this past year—and The Bump is here to help! Check out our data from 2021 on the top 20 boy, girl and gender-neutral baby names. And if you need more ideas, check out our complete list of top trending baby names.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO