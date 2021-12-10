ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demaryius Thomas, former Denver Broncos Super Bowl champ, dies at 33

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
 4 days ago

ATLANTA — Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died...

CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
CBS Denver

‘Best Receiver We Ever Had’: Fans Mourn Loss Of Demaryius Thomas Before Sunday’s Broncos Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Ask Stan Solano who his favorite Denver Broncos player of the last 10 years is, and he won’t hesitate to tell you it is Demaryius Thomas. Solano, like thousands of others, went to Sunday’s game early to mourn and remember the Bronco great who died at the age of just 33. “He’s probably the best receiver we ever had,” he said. (credit: CBS) He joined others at a memorial set up by the team. “I feel really sad for him,” said Solano as he choked back tears. (credit: CBS) Kaysen Nightpipe is just 12 years old, but he is still feeling a sense...
NFL
CBS Denver

Von Miller Wears 88 Sticker On His Helmet To Honor Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field. Von Miller will be wearing a DT decal on his helmet tonight during Monday Night Football. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/p20dajlNS6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 13, 2021 Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate. Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has...
NFL

