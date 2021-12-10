ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Minneapolis braces for 1st major storm of winter season, tornadoes target the South

By Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News
 5 days ago
ABC News

NEW YORK — A major storm is moving from the Rockies to the East Coast over the next two days, bringing with it heavy snow to the Upper Midwest and severe thunderstorms to the east.

A winter storm warning has been issued in the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes where snow is set to blow through Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. A winter storm warning is in effect for cities including Aspen, Sioux Falls and Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, from Arkansas to Tennessee to Kentucky to Indiana, the threat will be strong tornadoes and damaging winds on Friday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m. local time, a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" was confirmed near Jonesboro, Arkansas, moving northeast at 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado watches have also been issued in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee.

The worst tornado threat is from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tornadoes are especially dangerous at night because residents may sleep through alerts.

Temperatures are forecast to climb to 62 degrees in Boston, 66 in New York, 73 in Washington, D.C., and 77 in Savannah, Georgia.

Wind alerts are being issued from Chicago to Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. Power outages are possible.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Laist.com

A Powerful Storm Is Heading Our Way Tonight

LAist relies on your reader support. Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all. A powerful storm is heading our way, bringing rain,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Winter Storm Forecast For The South East

A wet Pacific storm system is forecast to affect the area today and Tuesday, bringing widespread rain and higher elevation snow, as well as severe winds, to the region. Snow accumulations at higher altitudes will undoubtedly result in travel delays and cancellations.
NEVADA STATE
KCCI.com

Dangerous winds and tornadic activity possible Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts | Closures. Unseasonably warm temperatures and very strong winds could bring severe conditions to Iowa Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for much of Iowa from noon Wednesday until midnight. Expect peak wind gusts of...
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Seven states bracing for up to 12 inches of snow

(Fargo, ND) -- In case you were wondering, winter weather is here. Seven states are bracing for a cross-country storm that could leave some areas with 12 inches of snow Thursday and into Friday. Warnings are in effect for millions in Nebraska, Iowa, New Mexico, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Colorado.
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Huge Denver Snow Storm Expected to Travel Through 7 States

Look forward to a maximum of 12 inches of snow hitting the midwest. We don't need to worry about a cyclone, like earlier this fall. The storm will start around Denver, Colorado, and move toward Michigan. The storm is expected to slow down around the mountainous ranges. This is unsurprising news for anyone who has noticed how cold it's been this year compared to last year. On the brighter side, it's a great time to go skiing and the slopes will be booming this year!
DENVER, CO
Mighty 990

Many Dead, Injured After Violent Tornado Outbreak

DEVELOPING STORY: At least two people were killed and more than 20 were injured when a tornado destroyed a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas. A state of emergency has been declared in the town near Jonesboro. Meanwhile, there are reports of multiple trucks and big rigs being thrown across Interstate 55 near Caruthersville, Missouri. No word on injuries. There are also reports of a tornado causing major damage to an Amazon warehouse near St. Louis. Local reporters say there are workers trapped inside. Our team has compiled a number of videos of the storm damage and we will continue to update our coverage throughout the night.
MONETTE, AR
FOX2Now

What is a nocturnal tornado? Weather experts say it’s twice as deadly

(NEXSTAR) – A large swath of the midwestern and eastern United States is expected to be at risk for storms beginning on Friday evening, with more severe weather such as hail and damaging winds likely for certain regions. But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had also warned on Thursday of possible “nocturnal tornadoes,” a weather phenomena known to be particularly dangerous.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Alissa Rose

Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm approaching America this week.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), several winter storm is expected to hit Colorado, Utah, and other major states of America this week. The season's first massive winter storm will move into the northern mountains. And the heavy snow will fall first along the Rabbit Ears near-Rocky Mountain National Park border and in the mountains to the north but will spread through Summit County late Thursday and into the night.
kqennewsradio.com

HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

Heavy snowfall is possible in mountain areas of southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon above 3,500 feet. Forecasters said a series of wet and cold low-pressure systems will move across the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KAAL-TV

Totals spread, heaviest in Minnesota

There have been some subtle tweaks to the going forecast but no huge changes to what's unfolding over Minnesota. The extreme snow amounts will stay to our northwest, north of a line from Mankato to Faribault to Red Wing. That's where some 10-14"+ is looking likely. Locally in SE Minnesota 7-10" continues to be the range to shoot for.
MINNESOTA STATE
WLKY.com

NWS: Tornado with 95 mph winds touches down in central Kentucky

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Storms raged around Louisville and in other parts of Kentucky Sunday night, and now the National Weather Service is saying it brought a tornado to Scott County. A preliminary report from the National Weather Service shows it was an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of up...
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Post

Severe storms, ‘strong’ tornadoes possible in Midwest overnight Friday

A powerful cold front colliding with record warmth over the central and eastern part of the Lower 48 states is expected to ignite dangerous thunderstorms in the Midwest and the Tennessee Valley Friday night. Severe storms could affect a large area from eastern Texas to western Ohio. But forecasters are...
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Schools announce early dismissals ahead of severe weather Wednesday

The National Weather Service is warning of severe winds and possible tornadoes Wednesday. Multiple school districts have already issued closings and early dismissals ahead of the severe weather. See a full list here. Chief Meteorologist Chris Gloninger warns of safety risks due to the wind speed. Speeds could pick up...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Major winter storm to impact Western US

Another major winter storm is developing across the West with a foot of snow for the Cascades, the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies. Strong winds will bring blizzard conditions and impossible travel conditions for some areas. The risk for heavy rain and flooding will be an issue, especially for coastal...
ENVIRONMENT
