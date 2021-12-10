Today* in Hawks around Town – Good Hawk

About the Bird: The Rough-legged Hawk likes cold climates. It nests in the Arctic and most birds dip down only as far as central United States even in winter. The feathers that cover the its legs down to its toes help make this lifestyle possible—and inspired the hawk’s name. Birds that nest almost exclusively in the Arctic face an existential conundrum with climate change, and the Rough-legged Hawk is no exception. As the tundra warms, there is nowhere further north for the bird to go. The hawk will likely lose 71 percent of its breeding ground by the end of the century if global warming continues apace and gain a mere 5 percent.

ANIMALS ・ 8 DAYS AGO