Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canadian Pacific Railway, Royalty Pharma And More

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) closed the acquisition of Kansas City Southern (KSU), the company announced Tuesday. The transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $31 billion. KCS shareholders will receive 2.884 CP common shares and $90 in cash for each KCS common share held, and $37.50 in cash for each KCS preferred share held. CP Rail has placed the shares of the U.S. railroad in a voting trust while the U.S. Surface Transportation Board reviews the deal. The CP Rail combination with KCS will create the only single line railroad connecting the United States, Mexico and Canada. CP Rail said the expected benefits of the combination will not be realized until the U.S. regulator approves the deal. The railway expects the STB to complete the review of the deal in the fourth quarter of 2022. After gaining control approval from STB, the two companies plan to achieve full integration over the next three years. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

TRAFFIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO