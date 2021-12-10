ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Canadian Pacific Railway, Royalty Pharma And More

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) is the laggard in the group because of its transaction with Kansas City Southern...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Is Trimming Walmart To Buy This Petroleum Stock

Jim Cramer is making moves in his Charitable Trust portfolio. He announced Tuesday that he is trimming his Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) position in order to add to Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX). "While we applaud management’s commitment to everyday low prices and unwillingness to pass inflation onto its loyal customers, the pressure...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dips Amid Another Tech Sell-Off; Microsoft, Salesforce.com, Adobe Tumble

Technology stocks were down sharply again in afternoon trading Tuesday, but blue chip stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average held up relatively well. Travelers (TRV) outperformed with a gain of nearly 3%. Several other Dow Jones stocks outperformed with gains of at least 1%, including Merck (MRK), Walgreens (WBA) and Dow Inc. (DOW).
STOCKS
NBC Miami

Cramer's Lightning Round: Invest in Morgan Stanley Over Robinhood Markets

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. IonQ: "That's the problem. Everybody wants quantum computer. I went out there with Nvidia looking for quantum computer. We own Honeywell for ... the charitable trust. Here's the problem: There is no play on quantum computer right now. None, including that one. There's no play. There's just hype. We don't want hype."
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
Benzinga

Tesla And These Stocks Are Seeing The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets Today

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Wednesday. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 528 mentions as at press time, followed by Tesla with 289 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalty Pharma#Cnbc#Kansas City Southern#Ksu#Rprx#Danaos Corporation#Dac#Standard Lithium Ltd#Mp Materials Corp#Mpx#Ionis Pharmaceuticals#Ions
NBC San Diego

Charts Suggest Amazon Shares Are Nearing a Make-Or-Break Moment, Cramer Says

The work of technical analyst Carolyn Boroden suggests Amazon shares are approaching a make-or-break trading moment, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. Amazon's stock, which is down 4% over the past month, has not yet flashed a buy signal in Boroden's eyes, the "Mad Money" host said. However, Boroden believes if...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
smarteranalyst.com

CP Rail Completes KCS Acquisition; Shares Pop

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) closed the acquisition of Kansas City Southern (KSU), the company announced Tuesday. The transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $31 billion. KCS shareholders will receive 2.884 CP common shares and $90 in cash for each KCS common share held, and $37.50 in cash for each KCS preferred share held. CP Rail has placed the shares of the U.S. railroad in a voting trust while the U.S. Surface Transportation Board reviews the deal. The CP Rail combination with KCS will create the only single line railroad connecting the United States, Mexico and Canada. CP Rail said the expected benefits of the combination will not be realized until the U.S. regulator approves the deal. The railway expects the STB to complete the review of the deal in the fourth quarter of 2022. After gaining control approval from STB, the two companies plan to achieve full integration over the next three years. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Prefers NortonLifeLock Over McAfee

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) over McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE). When asked about Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), Cramer said, "I can make the same comment for the last 10 points. It is so down, how do you not take a shot at it? But the answer is we don’t take shots at things."
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Investing Club: What Cramer Is Watching Wednesday, Including a Big Buying Moment for Two Bank Stocks

Fed...taper? Tighten? Inflation fears? Supply chain v. commodity v. wage inflation? Let's spell it out... Big call for club members—United Parcel Service (UPS) upgraded by Citi hold to buy... Citi puts ahead of FedEx (FDX) in pecking order... FDX reports tomorrow after the bell... UPS now has the discipline... air cargo tightness remains a tailwind... we told club members to believe in CEO Carole Tome into the quarter...
STOCKS
Benzinga

20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) rose 17.7% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after BTIG upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $15 price target. Galera Therapeutics shares jumped around 96% on Tuesday after the company announced the primary endpoint met statistical significance in corrected topline efficacy data of Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 1.90% to $277.16 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $220.33 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Prefers UPS Over FedEx Stock

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) is moving higher Wednesday following bullish analyst coverage. What Happened: UBS named UPS a top pick for 2022 and reiterated its Buy rating and price target of $266 and Citigroup upgraded UPS from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $245 to $250.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy