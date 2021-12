I love the holidays and the magical experience for my kids. But for me, as a mom, the holidays are rough. And I know I’m not alone. Shopping for gifts? That’s my job. Wrapping them? Yup, that’s me too. Menu planning for the holiday meals, shopping, cooking, cleaning, making sure the kids don’t kill each other or leave tiny LEGOs out for the baby to eat? All me, with the occasional frustrated plea to the office for my husband to step away from the computer and help.

LIFESTYLE ・ 15 HOURS AGO