FAYETTEVILLE — Junior wide receiver Treylon Burks opted out of the Outback Bowl and will enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Burks was a huge part of what Arkansas did on offense. Burks led the team with 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. The only thing Burks tried that wasn’t successful was passing where he was 0-2. Sam Pittman was asked since he isn’t playing in the bowl game does the offense change some?

