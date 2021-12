What defines an American? According to most American history classes, an American is a product of settler colonialism. The lack of diversity in American history classes is only representative of settler colonists and not the Indigenous people who were in “America” before “America” was conceptualized. This is why ethnic studies classes are invaluable to our broad student groups — the American primary education system teaches history from a largely Eurocentric perspective. UC Berkeley must mandate ethnic studies classes in order to give the campus community an understanding of the diversity of California, to value our diverse ethnic histories and to contribute to the unlearning of a Eurocentric understanding of the United States.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO