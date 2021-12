This post is from Dec. 8, click here for latest updates from Dec. 9. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Opening statements were made Wednesday in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. New footage of the fatal shooting was played in court when witnesses were called to the stand, the first of which was Wright’s mother, who testified that the day her son died was the worst day of her life. Katie Bryant shed tears on the stand as she described how her 20-year-old son...

