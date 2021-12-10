ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Globe founder David Wildstein on how political journalism has changed

By The Friday Reporter
prdaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode is with David Wildstein, editor and founder of the New Jersey Globe. Wildstein talks with host Lisa Camooso Miller about his early days, when he created an insider’s must-read...

How New Jersey Became the Birthplace of the U.S. Movie Industry

The American movie business started in New Jersey. Between 1893 and 1896 in West Orange, N.J., Thomas Edison was developing the early motion picture tech, inventing new ways to capture images in motion, and the result is that “you have the only fully operational motion picture studio facility in the world,” says Richard Koszarski, professor emeritus of English and cinema studies at Rutgers University, and expert in the early motion picture industry in New York and New Jersey. His latest book on film history is “Keep ’Em in the East: Kazan, Kubrick, and the Postwar New York Film Renaissance.” While companies were setting...
How sportsbook betting in New Jersey and New York has become a billion dollar industry

May 2018 was a landmark month for gamblers in the United States. When the supreme court held up a 2014 law in the state of New Jersey permitting sports betting at casinos and race tracks in that month, the world of sportsbook betting had been opened up to Americans for the first time, and ever since, the industry has gone from strength to strength. In September 2021, sportsbooks in New Jersey saw $1.01billion bet as the football season began. This was the first time any state had reached the billion dollar mark wagered in the space of a month, and according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, this figure bet with the state’s licensed sportsbooks was the highest amount ever bet in a month, beating out the previous high of $996.3 million wagered in December 2020. In October, the figure rose once again, with a staggering $1.3billion bet in the state of New Jersey on sportsbooks. In the three years since the landmark Supreme Court ruling, New Jersey sports betting has exploded, and has overtaken Nevada as the nation’s capital of sports betting. If this continues in the same vein, The Garden State may soon have to change its name to the Gambling State.
NEW OMICRON STRAIN HAS ARRIVED IN NEW JERSEY

The new omicron variant of coronavirus has appeared in the Garden State. Governor Murphy announced Friday night that a woman from New Jersey had travelled to South Africa, and she tested positive at the end of November. The woman is experiencing moderate symptoms, and is recovering.
Foundation spending in politics and journalism poses risks

Politicians sometimes compare money to water. No matter how hard anyone might try to keep it out, it finds a way to get in. Lately it has become clear that money is getting into politics through the unlikely channel of philanthropy. Tax-deductible donations to foundations and non-profits are effectively funding lobbying and political work.
How is $2.4 billion being spent in New Jersey schools?

There are many things that the coronavirus epidemic has forced us to reckon with over the past two years (yes, it's been almost two years). We've learned about the fragility of our healthcare system. We've learned about the flaws in our nursing and veterans homes. And we've learned about education in ways that have been frustrating and illuminating.
Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
How Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates spent over $319 million to exert enormous influence on the mainstream media, promote his global agenda, and become ‘Journalism’s Gates keepers’

A little over a year ago, we wrote a piece titled, “These 6 corporations control 90% of the media outlets in America and The illusion of choice and objectivity.” Today, these six corporations along with big tech companies, now control a majority of the news we consume. They’ve become gatekeepers for what we see on the TV, the content we read online, and the video we watch on social media platforms.
