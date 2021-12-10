New Jersey Globe founder David Wildstein on how political journalism has changed

May 2018 was a landmark month for gamblers in the United States. When the supreme court held up a 2014 law in the state of New Jersey permitting sports betting at casinos and race tracks in that month, the world of sportsbook betting had been opened up to Americans for the first time, and ever since, the industry has gone from strength to strength. In September 2021, sportsbooks in New Jersey saw $1.01billion bet as the football season began. This was the first time any state had reached the billion dollar mark wagered in the space of a month, and according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, this figure bet with the state’s licensed sportsbooks was the highest amount ever bet in a month, beating out the previous high of $996.3 million wagered in December 2020. In October, the figure rose once again, with a staggering $1.3billion bet in the state of New Jersey on sportsbooks. In the three years since the landmark Supreme Court ruling, New Jersey sports betting has exploded, and has overtaken Nevada as the nation’s capital of sports betting. If this continues in the same vein, The Garden State may soon have to change its name to the Gambling State.

