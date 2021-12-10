ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
And Just Like That, I Don't Want a Peloton

By Dara Katz
purewow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article*"And Just Like That" Spoilers Ahead: Proceed with Caution.*. Fitness was never at the heart of Sex and the City. Sure, Charlotte was a runner, and the gals dropped into a class here and there (especially if one of them was screwing the instructor), but neither Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte or Miranda...

www.purewow.com

HollywoodLife

Jess King: 5 Things About The Peloton Instructor In ‘And Just Like That…’

Mr. Big’s Peloton instructor on the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot had a pivotal role in the series premiere. Learn all about Jess King here!. And Just Like That… debuted on December 9 with two episodes and fans were shocked to discover a devastating twist. In the premiere of the Sex and the City reboot, Sarah Jessica Parker’s beloved character Carrie Bradshaw comes home from Lily’s piano recital to find the love of her life, John James “Mr. Big” Preston (Chris Noth), dying on their bathroom floor from an apparent heart attack. Getting one last look as his beautiful wife, Mr. Big passes away in Carrie’s arms.
WWD

Peloton Stock Prices Plunge After Premiere of ‘And Just Like That’

Click here to read the full article. This article contains a major plot development in the first episode of “And Just Like That,” the reboot series of “Sex and the City,” on HBO Max. Following the premiere of the first episode of “And Just Like That,” the revival series of “Sex and the City,” stock prices for Peloton have plummeted.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That''And Just Like That' Premiere Celebrity Red Carpet: PHOTOS'Sex and the City' Reboot Fashion Moments: See the Photos In the episode, called “Hello It’s Me,” the reboot kicks off with its main characters,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
purewow.com

8 Things Not to Say to Your Single Friends, According to Our Instagram Followers

Being the single friend can be a ton of fun—you don’t have to compromise on what to watch on Netflix, constantly remind someone to put their socks inside the hamper or negotiate schedules for that bucket-list vacay. However, when the people around you are all boo’d up, they tend to assume you want to be in a partnership too and give you unsolicited advice. Well-meaning as they may be, all those “gems of wisdom” don’t always land the right way. So, we took to Instagram and asked our single audience about the things they’re tired of hearing. Below, the top things you should stop saying to your single friends—and two things you can say to show you care.
Slate

I Don’t Want to Be Complicit in My SIL’s Holiday Lies

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. To start, I am as child-free as they come, but I have a terrific 9-year-old niece. My sister-in-law has introduced an Elf on the Shelf and my niece has taken to sending me photos of where she finds it each morning. I HATE the idea of these toys. I still remember the day I learned about Santa. It shattered my trust in my mother. It may have made me a more critical thinker because I doubted everything I was told from then on, but I lost an outlet in my parents and there are many big items in my life they are unaware of as a result. When my niece talks about her Elf, I do not want to lie to her, but I am aware that it is very much not my place to say anything. I’ve been responding to these images with changing the subject (“oh, Christmas is coming soon”), but that won’t keep working. I don’t want her to look back and think I was in on the lie. What do I do?
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TMZ.com

Candace Parker Reveals Her Wife Is Pregnant, 'It's Surreal!'

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
Whiskey Riff

Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires

I gotta say, being a parent can be a rewarding, and brutally difficult, job sometimes. And when I say brutally difficult, a part of it is includes their kid buying absolutely ridiculous things for no apparent reason. I remember my friend’s older brother went online one time when he was eight-years-old, and had the bright idea to buy 1,000 orange golf tees using his dad’s credit card, simply because his favorite color was orange. I can’t remember what the exact […] The post Dad Loses His Mind After Daughter Tells Him She Paid $150 For Premium Air In Her Tires first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
