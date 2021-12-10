ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota regulators have signed off on rate hikes for Xcel customers

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota regulators have signed off on higher electric and natural gas prices for...

Slapaho Injun
4d ago

My property taxes are up another 31.2% for 2022. I got a 5.9% raise for inflation but part b Medicare is up 14% too. Now Xcel goes up. Propane for heat and gas at the pump is up. Groceries are up. When will it end?

Robert Simonson
4d ago

High gas prices, higher food prices, higher heating bills, higher electric bills thanks Joe and ho administration.

