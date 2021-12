As a qualified partner of Enel's subsidiaries Enel X and Enel Green Power, INTILION will supply its storage systems for commercial and industrial projects with up to ten megawatt hours of capacity. “Being a qualified partner of a giant in the energy industry that is at the forefront of the energy and mobility transition worldwide is a big step towards internationalisation for us. We are looking forward to the first projects that we will realise together in Europe in the future,” says Karthik Sathyakumar, International Sales Manager for Energy Storage Systems at INTILION.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO