How Virginia’s proposed congressional redistricting maps would affect Hampton Roads

Draft maps for new congressional districts in Virginia would cement the 2nd District’s position as a battleground.

The proposed redistricting maps, released late Wednesday, create six Democratic-leaning districts and four that lean Republican. The 2nd District, represented by Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, would lean slightly Democratic, but by a smaller margin.

“The clearest, most competitive district is indeed Virginia Two,” said Kyle Kondik, the managing editor for Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Under current maps, Luria represents the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, York County and parts of Norfolk and Hampton. But the district would lose its piece of Norfolk under the draft map and veer into Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin and parts of Chesapeake and Southampton. Virginia Beach and the Eastern Shore would remain in 2nd District territory.

A spokesperson for Luria didn’t comment on the draft, citing its preliminary nature.

The maps were prepared by two special masters — one nominated by Democrats, the other by Republicans. The masters were ordered to redraw district lines after a bipartisan redistricting commission failed to come to an agreement, prompting the state Supreme Court to step in.

“These maps reflect a true joint effort on our part,” Republican - nominated Sean Trende and Democrat - nominated Bernard Grofman wrote in a memo to the court . “We agreed on almost all issues initially, and the few issues on which we initially disagreed were resolved by amicable discussion.”

The maps must ultimately be approved by the state Supreme Court, which will receive public comment on the proposal at two virtual public hearings from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 and 17 .

Democrats have a 7-4 advantage in Virginia’s U.S. House delegation, but the preliminary maps forecast a 6-5 Democratic edge.

“In a very good Republican year, Republicans could win a majority of the seats in Virginia’s delegation,” the special masters wrote. “In very good Democratic years, Democrats might perhaps achieve the same 7-4 advantage that they now enjoy from having won two highly competitive seats in 2020.”

The Associated Press reported the maps proposed by the two special masters are, on a partisan basis, even better than the map Democrats supported on the failed redistricting panel. Democrats had supported a map that created five safe Democratic districts and two swing districts.

Kondik called the district in its present form a “Trump to Biden” district: former President Donald Trump won the 2nd District by about 3.6 points in 2016 and President Joe Biden won by 4.7 in 2020, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

The special masters predict the redrawn 2nd District would favor Democrats by a margin of 49.6% to 48.3%, based on election results from 2016 and 2020.

“I feel like it was already kind of a toss-up, coin-flip kind of race and this makes it only a more attractive target for Republicans,” Kondik said.

The National Republican Campaign Committee already includes Luria on its list of “vulnerable Democrats” to target in the 2022 elections.

Elsewhere in Hampton Roads, draft maps propose a “compact” and heavily Democratic 3rd District representing all of Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News as well as part of Chesapeake. Black voters would comprise 44.5% of the district, down from 47.2%. Democrat Bobby Scott represents the 3rd District, and has since 1993.

Other Peninsula localities would fall into the 1st District.

The draft maps also draw Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger out of her Richmond-area district.

Spanberger represents the 7th District in central Virginia, a swing district. Under the new maps, the 7th District becomes significantly more Democratic, but it is redrawn to have its main voting bloc in Prince William County in Democratic-leaning northern Virginia, rather than the Richmond area.

The proposed districts each have about the same population — roughly 784,000 people.

