Inaugural poet’s new collection gets strong reviews

Amanda Gorman’s new book of poetry might be a popular gift this season. It’s “Call Us What We Carry,” and she’s the hit poet from January’s presidential inaugural.

The volume is, poet Kit Fan writes , “rippling with communal recognition and empathy.”

“The Hill We Climb” celebrated the possible; here, “the objects of her gaze are America’s refusal to own and atone for its history, the ominous changes to our climate and the coronavirus pandemic and its politicization,” Julie Lythcott-Haims writes . She notes these lines:

“What can we call a country that destroys/ Itself just because it can?/ A nation that would char/ Rather than change?/ Our only word for this is/ Home. ”

Kit Fan: Gorman doesn’t focus on “I”: “She challenges Walt Whitman’s ‘I am large. I contain multitudes.’ In her book, it is we who contain multitudes, and a shared vision, grief and responsibility, as she affirms that ‘This book is awake./ This book is a wake./ For what is a record but a reckoning?’”

For a poet’s debut collection, it’s big, 240 pages. Viking delayed it as it metamorphosed, in title, length (doubled) and price (up $5, to $24.99). Its breadth is “mostly stimulating — an act of both courage and mischief,” Molly Young writes , calling some digressions “excruciating,” some poems weak.

But Gorman’s work can also be electric, a high-wire act. Fierce, rebellious, mischievous, mournful, hopeful, subversive.

Look: “ America , / How to sing / Our name, Singular, / Signed, Singed.”

And: “Some will hate our words because they burst from a face like ours.”

— The Guardian, Washington Post, New York Times

___

Chris Cuomo book: HarperCollins canceled “Deep Denial,” about the Trump years and the pandemic. CNN fired him Dec. 4 over his help managing the sexual harassment scandal involving brother Andrew, who resigned as New York governor in August.

Bill McRaven, who lived in Virginia Beach and oversaw the Navy commandos who took down Osama bin Laden, has a kids’ version of his life lessons book. “Make Your Bed with Skipper the Seal” — on a marine creature who trains to become, well, a SEAL — is a picture book (ages 4 through 8). It’s a New York Times bestseller.

Ed Shames and Bob Dole: The WWII veterans, two gracious men who died within two days of each other, wrote memoirs. Shames, of Virginia Beach, at 99 was the last surviving officer of the Army’s 101st Airborne unit that inspired “Band of Brothers.” (“Airborne: The Combat Story of Ed Shames of Easy Company,” with Ian Gardner.) Dole, retired U.S. senator, was 98; he was severely wounded in Italy while serving in the Army’s 10th Mountain Division. (“One Soldier’s Story.”)

Obituary notes: Greg Tate , writer on Black culture and author of “Flyboy in the Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America,” was 64. NPR called it “required reading for anyone approaching culture (popular or otherwise) through the lens of criticism.”

___

New and recent

Elizabeth Samet, “Looking for the Good War: American Amnesia and the Violent Pursuit of Happiness.” She’s the author of “Soldier’s Heart: Reading Literature Through Peace and War at West Point.” ... From renowned editor Robert Gottlieb, “Garbo.” (In a fabulous short profile, The Wall Street Journal wrote, ”Mr. Gottlieb admits he was ‘put off’ by Garbo’s self-absorption.”) ... Kayleigh McEnany, “For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey Through the White House and Beyond.” … Mark Meadows , “The Chief’s Chief.”

