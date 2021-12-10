ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most big cryptocurrencies fall as Uniswap declines

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04COKx_0dJRXRe600
CRYPTO UPDATE https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI4vX_0dJRXRe600

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest change, declining 5.07% to $15.63.

Seven additional currencies posted reductions Friday. Ripple (XRPUSD) shed 3.63% to 83 cents, and Ethereum (ETHUSD) fell 2.94% to $4,045.13.

Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) declined 2.94% to 17 cents, while Polkadot (DOTUSD) shed 2.40% to $26.70. Litecoin (LTCUSD) shed 1.44% to $152.31.

Cardano (ADAUSD) and Bitcoin Cash (BCHUSD) rounded out the decreases for Friday, dropping 1.21% to $1.29 and 1.14% to $450.26, respectively.

On the other hand, Bitcoin (BTCUSD) posted the only increase among the largest cryptos, rising 0.64% to $48,301.54.

In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) declined 1.98% to $258.68, while MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) rose 0.58% to $595.31. Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) shares shed 1.30% to $26.16, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) shed 2.27% to $40.43.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) fell 2.57% to $75.88, while Block Inc. (SQ) shed 2.17% to $182.70 and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) declined 1.47% to $989.06.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) slipped 0.91% to $190.01, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. Cl A (EBON) shares rose NaN% to $1.33. NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) rose 0.12% to $305.27, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) sank 0.91% to $137.96.

In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) inched down 0.46% to $48.53. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, fell 1.04% to $23.69. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) which tracks the Bitcoin market price, increased 4.05% to $38.60.

Editor's Note: This story, which tracks nine of the top cryptocurrencies and excludes stable coins, was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones, FactSet and Kraken . See our market data terms of use.

