Dow jumps 161 points on gains in shares of Cisco, Dow Inc.

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

Shares of Cisco and Dow Inc. are posting positive growth Friday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Dow Inc. (DOW) have contributed to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 161 points, or 0.5%, higher. Cisco's shares are up $1.08 (1.9%) while those of Dow Inc. have gained $0.69 (1.3%), combining for a roughly 12-point boost for the Dow. Walgreens Boots (WBA) Microsoft (MSFT) and Coca-Cola (KO) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

