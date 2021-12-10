ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow jumps 161 points on gains in shares of Cisco, Dow Inc.

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dJRXIwn00
By Marketwatch
DOW UPDATE

Shares of Cisco and Dow Inc. are posting positive growth Friday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Dow Inc. (DOW) have contributed to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 161 points, or 0.5%, higher. Cisco's shares are up $1.08 (1.9%) while those of Dow Inc. have gained $0.69 (1.3%), combining for a roughly 12-point boost for the Dow. Walgreens Boots (WBA) Microsoft (MSFT) and Coca-Cola (KO) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Most big cryptocurrencies rise as Dogecoin soars

Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) seeing the biggest change, soaring 22.19% to 19 cents. Seven additional currencies posted gains Tuesday. Ripple (XRPUSD) increased 3.45% to 81 cents, and Uniswap (UNIUSD) increased 2.93% to $14.60.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cisco Dow Inc#Marketwatch Dow#Csco#Wba#Msft#Coca Cola#Automated Insights#Factset
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 100 Points; Terminix Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.30% to 35,544.59 while the NASDAQ fell 1.53% to 15,176.99. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.93% to 4,625.65. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 51,018,280 cases with around 819,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,703,640 cases and 475,880 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,191,940 COVID-19 cases with 616,980 deaths. In total, there were at least 271,213,560 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,331,800 deaths.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ, +1.09% rose 1.09% to $170.29 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.30%. falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's...
STOCKS
Gephardt Daily

Dow Jones drops 106 points as investors weigh inflation data

Dec. 14 (UPI) — U.S. markets fell Tuesday as investors reacted to inflation data showing a sharp rise in prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.77 points, or 0.3%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.75% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.14% as tech stocks fell broadly.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Apple Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.80% slid 0.80% to $174.33 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index. falling 1.14% to 15,237.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.30%. falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -3.26% shed 3.26% to $328.34 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.30%. falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 0.28% to $3,381.83 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $391.25 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Lucid Stock Climbed Today

Shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) rose 4% on Monday after news broke that the electric-vehicle (EV) maker would be added to a popular stock index. Lucid will join the Nasdaq-100 index on Dec. 20. The market-cap-weighted index contains 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. Major holdings include Apple, Tesla, and a host of other major tech companies, making the Nasdaq-100 a closely followed benchmark for growth investors.
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching Monday, including why being long is about to get tougher

Goldman's equity strategist Kostin notes AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL account for 51% of the returns since April... historically periods of sharply declining market breadth are followed by weak returns and deeper than avg drawdowns, Goldman says...this time? trillions coming in....could persist—both equity and fixed income appear to pricing in tightens, Goldman says... They recommend owning high growth, high margin stocks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy