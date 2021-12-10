ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS Health raises dividend by 10%, to lift implied yield to above 2.2%

By Tomi Kilgore
 4 days ago
CVS Health Corp. (cvs) said Friday it was raising its quarterly dividend to 10%, to 55 cents a share from 50 cents a share. The new dividend will be payable Feb. 1 to shareholders of record on Jan. 21. The drug store chain and health care services company's stock rose 0.3% in morning trading. Based on the current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.25%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (xlv) of 1.35% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 (spx) of 1.31%. CVS's stock has rallied 16.5% over the past three months, while the health care ETF has edged up 0.7% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.

