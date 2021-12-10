ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerner boosts dividend by 23%, to lift the implied yield above its peer group and the S&P 500

Cerner Corp. (cern) announced Friday a new quarterly dividend of 27 cents a share, which marks a 22.7% from the previous dividend of 22 cents a share. The health care information technology and devices company's new dividend will be payable Jan. 11 to shareholders of record on Dec. 27. The stock slipped 0.2% in morning trading. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.44%, up from a yield of 1.17% at the previous dividend rate. That compares with the yield for the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (xlv) of 1.35% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 (spx) of 1.31%. Cerner's stock has lost 4.4% year to date, while the health care ETF has rallied 18.5% and the S&P 500 has climbed 25.1%.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

