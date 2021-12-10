JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The principal at a Jefferson City middle school alerted parents Friday morning to a social media threat against the school and said the school's police presence would be increased.

Principal Shawn Kelsch said in a letter that police identified the students responsible for the threatening post.

"Their parents have been contacted, and they will not be at school today," Kelsch wrote in the message sent Friday morning and shared with ABC 17 News.

Kelsch said the school would have "an increased presence" from school resource officers on Friday. He did not detail the nature of the threat.

The post Jefferson City middle school tells parents of social media threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS .