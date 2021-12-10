Knicks look to step up to 'challenge' vs. Raptors

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 124-101 win over the Sacramento Kings. One -- That was a very satisfying win by the Raptors to close out their seven-game homestand. It was almost the perfect game, where every single player got into the game and scored, there was no stress whatsoever as to a comeback, and the game was over quickly since the refs allowed it to breathe. The only regret after this one is that the Kings are in the West, because it would be really nice if the Raptors could play them more than twice a year. After their first beatdown last month, the Kings fired head coach Luke Walton. And after tonight's loss, they held a team meeting, but what is there really to discuss? The Kings stay the Kings.
Comments / 0