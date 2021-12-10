ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks look to step up to 'challenge' vs. Raptors

The New York Knicks visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday in a game between teams coming off disappointing losses. The Knicks lost 122-102 to the Indiana Pacers at Indianapolis on Wednesday. "Just having the necessary energy at the start of the game ... that's probably the biggest thing (that...

