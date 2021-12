I saw this story yesterday and my first thought was "Well karma will catch up with these thieves" In this day and age, WHY would anyone be comfortable with packages to be delivered and left on their porch? This is such an invitation for petty thieves to roll up real quick, get out of their car and rip you off. I do understand though that most people work, and that there is nobody home to safely bring in the packages. So some just roll the dice and hope that their dropped-off items will be there waiting for them.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 12 DAYS AGO