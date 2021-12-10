ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Daughters of Abdul-Rahman’: Cairo/Red Sea Review

By Amber Wilkinson
Screendaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquabbling sisters try to find their way in Jordan’s all-powerful patriarchy. Dir/scr. Zaid Abu Hamdan. Jordan/Egypt/US/Qatar. 2021. 112 mins. Sisters are doing it for themselves in the face of the Jordanian patriarchy and their own bickering in this feelgood if formulaic feature debut from Zaid Abu Hamdan. Stepping up from shorts...

www.screendaily.com

The Red Sea International Film Festival’s artistic director Edouard Waintrop will not be attending the event in its inaugural year. The festival — which launched on Monday night in the coastal city of Jeddah — confirmed that Waintrop had canceled his trip due to health reasons after having fallen ill over the weekend. The news was first reported by Screen International. Waintrop, a French film critic who headed up the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight sidebar between 2012 and 2018, joined the Red Sea Film Festival in June. Despite the absence of its artistic director and the new omicron variant of COVID-19 forcing several guests to also cancel their plans, the Red Sea Film Festival enjoyed a star-studded opening night in Jeddah’s Unesco World Heritage Site old town on Dec. 7. Among the attendees for the curtain-raising screening of Joe Wright’s musical drama Cyrano were Clive Owen, Thierry Fremaux, Hilary Swank, Anthony Mackie, Catherine Deneuve, Haifaa Al Mansour and Irina Shayk. During the opening ceremony, al Mansour, Deneuve and Egyptian actress Laila Eloui were all honored for their extraordinary contribution to cinema. Wyclef Jean performed afterwards. The Red Sea Film Festival is due to run until Dec 16.
Inside a women’s prison in Ukraine, incarcerated mothers are forced to hand their children over for adoption. Dir: Peter Kerekes. Slovakia/Czech Republic/Ukraine. 2021. 93mins. Within the foreboding walls of a women’s prison in Odessa, Ukraine, female prisoners live out pregnancies, give birth and raise their children for the first three...
Palestine’s submission to the international Oscar category is set in the disputed Golan Heights. Dir/scr. Ameer Fakher Eldin. Syria/Palestine/Germany, 2021. 112 minutes. Who is ‘The Stranger’ in this strange land, the disputed Golan Heights captured by Israel back in the Six-Day-War of 1967 and now a mystical, misty terrain in Ameer Fakher Eldin’s debut feature. The surprise in this Palestinian submission to the international category of the Academy Awards is how beautiful this ruined, mountainous land looks, even after all that has happened here. Daubed in mist and fog to the point where the viewer can feel the damp set in, the land shakes with the constantly rumbling gunfire from afar.
If you build it, will they come? Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in creating a world-class locations hub. But what is the reality of shooting in this vast country of which little is still known?. Less than four years after it lifted its ban on cinemas, Saudi Arabia’s aim of...
As the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant prompts uncertainty around how the winter film festival calendar will play out, two events in the Arab world — the Cairo Film Festival and Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea fest — have soldiered on, providing a measure of hope for the global festival circuit. Cairo, which kicked off Nov. 26 and wrapped on Sunday, has pulled off a successful in-person edition, despite some last-minute industry and talent defections. Several Cairo attendees, including Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux and U.S. producer Lawrence Bender, segued directly from Cairo to Jeddah where the Red Sea fest on...
The French-Algerian filmmaker and politician Yamini Benguigui delves into her personal history archive in this semi-autobiographical drama. An emotional yet strangely vacant story of three sisters’ 30 years of torment from the kidnapping of their brother at the hands of an abusive father. Centring on siblings, Zorah (Isabelle Adjani),...
Hong Kong Paralympian So Wa Wai’s inspirational story is turned into an unabashed tearjerker. Dir: Jimmy Wan. Hong Kong. 2021. 103 mins. Zero To Hero transforms the inspirational life of Hong Kong Paralympian So Wa Wai into an unabashed tearjerker. Director Jimmy Wan serves up a mountain range of emotional peaks; this is not a film for the cynical, but the relentless onslaught on the senses could wear down even the most resistant viewer. The shameless sentimentality still seems likely to restrict any international repetition of the commercial success achieved on its home territory.
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) opened in Jeddah on Monday evening (December 6) with an array of international stars on the red carpet, but it was local filmmaker Haifaa Al Mansour who stole the show when she received an honorary career award at the opening ceremony. “When...
Riyadh-based exhibitor Muvi Cinemas is Saudi Arabia’s only homegrown cinema chain in a territory that has witnessed the arrival of a number of heavy-hitting international exhibitors following the lifting of the cinema ban in 2017. Launched in 2019, Muvi opened its first cinema in the Mall of Arabia in...
Writer-director Nejib Belkadhi stars as a man battling mental illness in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown. Dir/scr: Nejib Belkadhi. Tunisia. 2021. 95 mins. A film shot during the Covid-19 lockdown, about the Covid-19 lockdown, Nejib Belkadhi’s Communion may touch a nerve with audience members who chafed against the enforced proximity and lack of freedoms of the pandemic’s early stages. Belkadhi stars in as well as directs the film, playing Kais, a Tunisian man whose existing psychiatric illness deteriorates markedly as the lockdown progresses. It doesn’t help that he is without work, his days vacant and open to the unhealthy thoughts which start to crowd in, while his wife, Sara (Souhir Ben Amara) is busy and useful, providing support to marginalised communities in the city. Although a little strident in its approach, the film tackles important issues: domestic violence and the disastrous impact of the pandemic on mental health.
The Red Sea International Film Festival’s inaugural market the Red Sea Souk draws to a close on Saturday (December 11) after a buzzy four days of meetings and talks, headlined by the likes of AGC Studios CEO Stuart Ford and MBC Studios KSA General manager Zeinab Abu Alsamh. The...
Writer/director Bassel Ghandour offers a unique contemporary look at Jordanian society in The Alleys, which is showing at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF). Set in the claustrophic East Amman neighborhood of Jabal al Natheef, it follows a young couple who are blackmailed about their forbidden relationship, with gossip and gangsters only making matters worse.
Rashid Masharawi traces the history of Jaffa in this inventive, personal documentary. Dir/scr: Rashid Masharawi. Palestine. 2021. 60 mins. The history of the port city of Jaffa between 1930 and 1948 is brought to vivid life by inventively used archive photographs, personal testimony and rich sound design in Rashid Masharawi’s simple but effective documentary. The Palestinian director’s latest film comes hot on the heels of his Paris-set lockdown feature Diary Of Gabrielle Street. Recovery, which has its world premiere at the Red Sea Festival and received help from its new Red Sea Fund earlier this year, is likely to find further interest at mid-length-focused documentary festivals elsewhere.
UK director Prano Bailey-Bond is one of 36 emerging talents from the fields film, TV and games sectors chosen for the 2021 edition of Bafta Breakthrough. Censor director Bailey-Bond, who was a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2018, has been selected alongside Helen Jones, who produced the psychological horror, which was Bailey-Bond’s debut feature. They are among the 24 UK talents to make this year’s list.
The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) and French production and consulting firm Tatino Films are partnering on a new three-year cycle (2022-2024) of the Full Circle Lab Philippines for film professionals from the Philippines and Southeast Asia. Launched in 2019, the project and talent development programme aims to...
