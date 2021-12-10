ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Last minute holiday gift ideas guaranteed to arrive on time

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest edition of TODAY’s Holiday Handbook, NBC investigative and consumer...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

5 great gift ideas for the hard-to-buy-for people in your life

(BPT) - Holiday shopping can be challenging, but it’s even harder when someone who’s hard to please is on your list, or when you feel like you’re out of ideas. To put a smile on the face of a friend or family member who may be hard to buy for, it helps to think outside the box — and imagine what could be fun, comfortable or practical presents to show how much you care.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gift Ideas#Christmas#Holiday Handbook#Nbc
In Style

These Under-$100, Last-Minute Fashion and Beauty Gifts From Amazon Will Arrive in Time for Christmas

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you feel like the Christmas season snuck up on you this year, you're not alone. We're somehow only two weeks away from the holiday, and that means time is running out to get your gifts in order. But, don't worry — Amazon still has tons of incredible fashion and beauty gifts available, and we found the 10 best ones that will arrive by December 25.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

It's not too late! 12 last-minute gifts you can get on Amazon

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Every...
SHOPPING
prima.co.uk

The best last minute Christmas gift ideas to shop in 2021

Christmas is fast approaching. As we round the corner to the final leg of the year, life seems to have sped up. Rushing from party to party, scurrying from shop to shop, it is an equally merry and chaotic time of the year. Occasionally, in a festive haze, we may forget a loved one off our Christmas list. It happens. What to do with less than three weeks to go? Fret not, there are plenty of options for last minute gifts – we’ve rounded up 15 of them right here.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

These Last-Minute Gift Ideas From Under Armour Will Score You Major Points

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. Don’t know what to get for a friend or family member for the holidays yet? You’re not alone, but it’s officially the last minute we all stress about. If you know an athletic person who always needs new gear, Under Armour is the one-stop shop for everything that you need! Whether you’re picking up something for a relative, significant other or yourself, there are some epic options in the lineup below. Now get to it — and remember, you can pay in four installments with Klarna!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
SPY

Don’t Worry, We’ve Got 45+ Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Thoughtful Procrastinators Everywhere

Shopping for presents isn’t always a walk in the park, and when it gets pushed until the last minute, it gets even harder. Whether it’s for your anniversary with your girlfriend, your mom’s birthday, or your younger brother’s graduation — getting the right gift is important. We get it, life gets in the way and if you’ve got a few days left we want to help you out with the best last-minute gifts. Instead of stepping foot into any crowded store right now, snuggle up at home and order the best last-minute gifts online with the help of our thorough guide...
SHOPPING
WRIC - ABC 8News

Still need a holiday gift for the foodie on your list? We found a sale on a sous vide machine plus other impressive deals

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays are nearly upon us, but there’s still time to finish up your gift shopping if you act now. For the amateur chef on your list, we’ve found a great deal on a sous vide machine that delivers restaurant-quality meals at home. That’s not […]
SHOPPING
cntraveler.com

Last-Minute Gift Ideas: 9 Gift Cards Travelers Will Love

There are two main scenarios when a gift card comes in handy. Either the person you're gifting simply has everything already and it's safer to get a gift card than something they'll want to return, or you've waited too long and an electronic gift card is the only thing that will make it to your recipient in time. And let's be honest, it's probably the latter. No procrastination shame here, though—instead, we have nine last-minute gift ideas in the form of gift cards that any traveler would be thrilled to receive. From suitcases to skincare to entire vacation rentals, you can put your gift to good use and rest easy knowing your giftee got exactly what they wanted: something they picked out themselves. Plus, some have physical card options, if sending an email isn't the glamorous gift-giving experience you imagined.
LIFESTYLE
KETV.com

Last-minute Christmas gifts that will be a hit and delivered just in time

While you can always shove a few bills or gift cards in a card and call it a day (no judgment here), these last-minute Christmas gifts feel way more personal. Thanks to Amazon Prime and other online retailers, you can find unique and thoughtful last-minute ideas that'll convince anyone on your list that you've had their gift wrapped and under the tree for weeks (if not, months).
SHOPPING
studio-mcgee.com

Last-Minute Gift Guides

And if your head is still spinning from Thanksgiving, and you haven’t had a moment to even breathe, let alone start tackling the Christmas wish lists, we’re here to help. We can hardly believe the holidays are in full-swing and with such an eventful year full of filming, design reviews, product launches, shipping fulfillments, and office moves, we’re very much looking forward to some quality time with loved ones this month. Gift-giving is such a sweet part of the season and one that needs not be extravagant or headache-inducing — so many of us love and appreciate those hand-made gifts from the heart. But, if you love to spoil the people in your life, and you need to do it in a hurry this year, these gift guides have come to your rescue! From a few beauty staples for her, a couple of wish-list topping items for kids, to new tech gear for him, there are plenty of picks that will be to your door in the (St.) nick of time. (See what we did there?)
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Last-minute gifts for the home: Telescope, digital photo frame, more

As the clock ticks down toward Christmas, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post joins TODAY with perfect presents for everyone on your list, including a beginner’s telescope you can sync with your smartphone, a digital photo frame, a Shashibo shape-shifting cube, rechargeable hand warmers and moreDec. 13, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
Apple Insider

Last-minute gift ideas: Here's what to get family and friends when you're short on time

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Time is running out if you want to buy aholiday gift for friends and relatives. Here are some ideas for last-minute purchases you can secure to give to your loved ones for Christmas.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Real Simple

9 Last-Minute Holiday Gift Recommendations From Professional Chefs

With Christmas about two weeks away, the window of time to find gifts for your loved ones is rapidly shrinking. However, there are still several days left to shop before the holiday and, let's be honest, your relatives will never know exactly when you bought their gifts anyway. If you...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Gift Cards for Everyone on Your Last-Minute Holiday List

Last-minute shoppers don’t need to panic to find a great gift. Online and IRL retailers have plenty of options for your family and friends near and far, and there’s no need to worry about shipping delays or missing out on deals, either. For those in your life who are notoriously hard to shop for, consider giving an immersive, hands-on experience of shopping for themselves with a gift card to their favorite store or service this holiday. From travel and food to wine and everything in between, there’s a thoughtful option for everyone on your list (because not all gift cards need...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy