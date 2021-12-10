Stars From Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boy Meets World, and More Are Coming to the First-Ever ’90s Con

The single-camera comedy, from writer Kristen Bartlett, is based on Deception alum Cutmore-Scott's family wedding business in the UK. Cutmore-Scott is planning to co-star with his wife, Hawaii Five-0 alum Rath. "Set at Walnut Hill on the Water, a small family-run wedding venue in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Wouldn’t It Be Nice centers around Georgina (Rath) and Nick (Cutmore-Scott), two co-managers who both wish they were a solo act," according to Deadline. "Together with their dedicated but dysfunctional staff, they work each week to set aside their hatred for each other and celebrate couples in love. The show is a celebration of partnerships – in love, business, and friendship – and how it often takes a messy collision of opposite worlds and opposite brains to make something truly special."

