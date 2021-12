During The Game Awards 2021, a brief trailer was revealed for Alan Wake 2. While the original game had a focus on action with some horror elements, developer Remedy Entertainment has stated that the sequel will be a full fledged horror game. The developer is calling the game its "first foray into survival horror." The title isn't set to release until sometime in 2023, so fans will have to wait a bit longer before we get any further information. As of this writing, the game is slated to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Epic Games Store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO